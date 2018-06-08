Swansea Reject Dual Offer From West Ham for In-Demand Duo Lukasz Fabianski and Alfie Mawson

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Recently relegated Swansea City have reportedly turned down an approach from West Ham for both Lukasz Fabianski and Alfie Mawson.

Both players are expected to leave the club this summer following the Swans relegation to the Championship, with Fabianski already understood to have expressed his desire to leave. Mawson meanwhile was reportedly a target for the Hammers back in January, and it is thought that he too will seek a move back to the Premier League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to BBC Sport, West Ham have now made an approach to sign the pair, which has swiftly been rebuffed by the Swans hierarchy. They may have to resign themselves to losing the pair however, should the Hammers come back with an improved offer.

The Swans will hope to appoint Graham Potter as their new manager before they make a final decision though, with the Östersunds FK boss believed to have agreed personal terms last week.

One of his first tasks could be trying to convince key players such as Fabianski and Mawson to stick around, though it's expected to be a battle he can't win.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Swansea will at least hope to cash in on Mawson, should they fail to fend off West Ham's interest, with the defender potentially having the capability to command a fee of around £20m.

Fabianski's valuation is expected to be much lower, with the club wary of the need to adapt their finances as they prepare for a drop in revenue. The Swans already stated they are willing to listen for offers for forward Wilfried Bony, with Andre and Jordan Ayew among a host of other high earners who could be moved on.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Whatever happens, the club will no doubt look to conclude their business before they begin planning for a tilt at the Championship title.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)