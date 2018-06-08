Swansea Reject Dual Offer From West Ham for In-Demand Duo Lukasz Fabianski and Alfie Mawson

Recently relegated Swansea City have reportedly turned down an approach from West Ham for both Lukasz Fabianski and Alfie Mawson.

Both players are expected to leave the club this summer following the Swans relegation to the Championship, with Fabianski already understood to have expressed his desire to leave. Mawson meanwhile was reportedly a target for the Hammers back in January, and it is thought that he too will seek a move back to the Premier League.

According to BBC Sport, West Ham have now made an approach to sign the pair, which has swiftly been rebuffed by the Swans hierarchy. They may have to resign themselves to losing the pair however, should the Hammers come back with an improved offer.

The Swans will hope to appoint Graham Potter as their new manager before they make a final decision though, with the Östersunds FK boss believed to have agreed personal terms last week.

One of his first tasks could be trying to convince key players such as Fabianski and Mawson to stick around, though it's expected to be a battle he can't win.

Swansea will at least hope to cash in on Mawson, should they fail to fend off West Ham's interest, with the defender potentially having the capability to command a fee of around £20m.

Fabianski's valuation is expected to be much lower, with the club wary of the need to adapt their finances as they prepare for a drop in revenue. The Swans already stated they are willing to listen for offers for forward Wilfried Bony, with Andre and Jordan Ayew among a host of other high earners who could be moved on.

Whatever happens, the club will no doubt look to conclude their business before they begin planning for a tilt at the Championship title.