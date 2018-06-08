Tottenham Fans Reportedly Keen to Pursue Marcus Rashford if Deal For Anthony Martial Falls Through

Tottneham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial recently, with the talented Frenchman seemingly tired of his lack of regular game time at Old Trafford,

According to reports, Spurs were weighing up a move for Martial, with the rumoured fee seeing the Red Devils recoup most of the £38m, rising to £58m with add-ons, they paid Monaco for the Frenchman in 2015.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, with Spurs chairman known for his shrewd business tactics and thrifty spending, the Lilywhites' pursuit of Martial has the potential to become a long, drawn out saga.

While many fans would keen on seeing Martial join the north London club, some have turned their attention to his Manchester United teammate, Marcus Rashford, following a stellar performance for England in their 2-0 friendly win over Costa Rica on Thursday evening.

With questions also being raised regarding Rashford's future, a contingent of fans have suggested singing the England starlet if the Martial becomes impossible.

As much as I would love to see Anthony Martial in a Spurs shirt by the end of the transfer window I would prefer another Man Utd attacker in Marcus Rashford instead.



Would be fascinating to see how much his game would improve under Pochettino rather than Mourinho.#THFC #COYS — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) June 7, 2018

If Levy could make it possible I would also rather see Rashford instead of Martial, imo he'll fit better in the squad! #COYS — Lodewijk (@DutchSpursAFCA) June 7, 2018

If they’re not willing to give us Martial in the Alderweireld deal then we should pull out. But if we ask for Rashford then deal back on! #COYS — Harry Hotspur (@HarryHotspurWHL) June 7, 2018

Can we add Loftus Cheek to that list and perhaps Rashford if we can’t get Martial #COYS https://t.co/f1uswBpagJ — Martin Lee Grant (@Mar10LG) June 7, 2018

Rashford at Spurs would be a dream. Him and Kane would be the world's best forward line in a couple years under Poch



Mourinho will ruin him, even if not to Spurs he needs to move — Spurs fan (@SpursRC) June 7, 2018

Would love Rashford at Spurs — Lara © (@laazarini7) June 7, 2018

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Rashford made a total of 52 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further 9, seeing him included in England's 23-man World Cup squad bound for Russia.