Tottenham Fans Reportedly Keen to Pursue Marcus Rashford if Deal For Anthony Martial Falls Through

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Tottneham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial recently, with the talented Frenchman seemingly tired of his lack of regular game time at Old Trafford,

According to reports, Spurs were weighing up a move for Martial, with the rumoured fee seeing the Red Devils recoup most of the £38m, rising to £58m with add-ons, they paid Monaco for the Frenchman in 2015.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, with Spurs chairman known for his shrewd business tactics and thrifty spending, the Lilywhites' pursuit of Martial has the potential to become a long, drawn out saga.

While many fans would keen on seeing Martial join the north London club, some have turned their attention to his Manchester United teammate, Marcus Rashford, following a stellar performance for England in their 2-0 friendly win over Costa Rica on Thursday evening.

With questions also being raised regarding Rashford's future, a contingent of fans have suggested singing the England starlet if the Martial becomes impossible.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Rashford made a total of 52 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further 9, seeing him included in England's 23-man World Cup squad bound for Russia.

