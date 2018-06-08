VIDEO: New Man Utd Signing Fred Suffers Ankle Injury and Waits On World Cup Fate

Fred is facing a nervous wait on his chances of appearing for Brazil in the World Cup after suffering an ankle injury in training.

The 25-year-old limped out of a Brazil training session at Tottenham's Enfield training ground on Thursday after a challenge from teammate Casemiro left him in visible distress.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said that they were not yet able to provide a diagnosis on the injury, but would have results on Friday.

“Fred had a right ankle trauma and has started his recovery work, but he still has pain and it is early to do any diagnosis," said Lasmar, as quoted by the Times. "We have to wait for the first 24 hours.”

Manchester United's newest recruit Fred suffers an ankle injury during training with Brazil 🚑 pic.twitter.com/rGlfjtlRFP — Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) June 7, 2018

This blow comes just two days after Fred completed a £52m move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Manchester United, becoming Jose Mourinho's first signing of the summer.

Fred's international teammate Marcelo quelled fears of an extended absence.

"I believe it's not that serious," said the Real Madrid man, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "I believe it's not a big problem for us and I think he'll be back with us as soon as possible."

Fred has appeared eight times for Brazil since making his international debut in 2015. He was given a brief cameo in Brazil's 2-0 win over Croatia at Anfield on Sunday.

Brazil’s team doctor stated that tomorrow there will be an update on Fred’s injury, but at the moment they don’t seem too worried about it. pic.twitter.com/Dm1zIpkieN — Brazil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrazilEdition) June 7, 2018

The Selecao face Austria in Vienna on Sunday in their final warm up match before flying to Russia to start their World Cup campaign, which begins against Switzerland on 17th June. They also face Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.