Arsenal Agree £16m Deal for Dortmund Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos for £16m, which will make the defender the second signing of the summer under new boss Unai Emery when he is unveiled next month.

The Gunners have looked to prioritise their defence throughout the summer following the departure of Per Mertesacker and the absence of Laurent Koscielny for the start of next season, with Sokratis set to join Stephan Lichsteiner in a new look back line following his arrival on a free transfer from Juventus.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Sokratis, who had one-year remaining on his contract with Dortmund, will not be officially announced until next month but the 29-year-old is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Emirates, with earlier reports suggesting he will earn £84,000-per-week - as per the Telegraph

The 29-year-old is expected to slot straight into Emery'starting lineup next season, where he will become the third former Dortmund man to lineup at Arsenal alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. 

Sokratis's arrival alongside Lichsteiner represents the Gunners' ambition to sign proven players this summer in a bid to catapult the club back into the Champions League next season. 


The 29-year-old has earned 79 caps for Greece and had played for Dortmund since 2013 following his move from Werder Bremen, with time also spent with Genoa and AC Milan.

In other news, Arsenal have also looked to reform their midfield this summer but Emery is hoping to commit a significant proportion of the budget to tie up Aaron Ramsey as he sees the Welshman as one of the pillars of his team. 

The Gunners have already offered Ramsey a pay rise on his current deal of just over £100,000-per-week but the report claims the current market ensures a figure in the region of £200,000-per-week is a realistic expectation for the 27-year-old. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)