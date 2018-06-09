Inter Looking to Sell Man City & Everton Target Before End of June in Bid to Meet FFP Regulations

Inter are willing to sell midfielder Marcelo Brozovic before the 2018 World Cup starts this summer, alerting a number of clubs who have previously held interest in the Croatian international.

That's according to CalcioMercato, who report that the Italian giants are willing to offload Brozovic as they look to meet to Financial Fair Play regulations by the end of June.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

The Croatian has a €50m release clause built into his contract, and in the recent past the 25-year-old has attracted interest from Manchester United and Arsenal. The report however suggests that Premier League Manchester City are interested in him, as they seek a new midfielder due to the release of Yaya Toure.

City are known to be looking for new faces in the middle of the park due to Toure's exit and given the fact that current first choice Fernandinho turned 33 a few months ago. Napoli's Jorginho has been talked up as their primary target, but as negotiations stall with Inter's Serie A rivals, City are believed to have focused on potential alternatives.

Brozovic racked up four goals and nine assists last season, but he's been mentioned as one of the main names they would consider selling because of UEFA's FFP rules. The report however states that no official offers have been lodged just yet.

In the January transfer window, other Premier League clubs were linked with Brozovic - namely Everton.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Marco Silva's team - then managed by Sam Allardyce - submitted a bid for Brozovic, but ultimately saw it put off by the Nerazzurri as they tried and failed to sign a replacement. Inter were then, and currently remain, hopeful of securing as much as €30m for the player were he to leave.