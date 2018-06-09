Juventus Ready New Contract for Midfield Star in Bid to End Speculation Over Future

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Italian champions Juventus are looking to put any speculation surrounding the future of Miralem Pjanić to bed this summer amid rumours of transfer interest from Real MadridBarcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bosnian playmaker is one of just a handful of players in Turin who are deemed irreplaceable by Massimiliano Allegri and the Juventus hierarchy.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

French giants PSG have reportedly already tested the Old Lady's resolve by submitting a €70m offer for the former Lyon and Roma star.


But Juventus rejected the bid outright and Calciomercato have reported that Pjanić is now set to receive a new bumper contract by the club in an attempt to scare off any other interested parties across Europe.

This new deal could see Pjanić become one of the highest paid players in Serie A, with the Bosnia & Herzegovina international set to pocket around €6m-a-year on an improved contract.

Pjanić is one of the most well-respected players across the world and he has often been the subject of strong transfer speculations.

Not only is Pjanić's ability on the pitch highly desirable for any potential suitors, but the 28-year-old's ability to speak six languages would make the midfielder a valuable addition to any multilingual dressing room.

It has been suggested that along with PSG, both Real Madrid and Barcelona are eyeing Pjanić this summer. Los Blancos are supposedly exploring replacements for the ageing Luka Modrić, while Barça are eager to replace the Japan-bound Andrés Iniesta.

