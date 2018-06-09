Man City Target's Agent Sends Warning to Napoli Over Denying 'Opportunity of a Lifetime' Transfer

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, has issued a warning to Napoli that the midfielder will "not be very happy" if a move to Manchester City fails to come to fruition this summer.

All parties have been locked in negotiations for a number of weeks yet remain at loggerheads over the final fee for the highly-rated 26-year-old, leading Pep Guardiola to look to alternatives in case a deal for the Italy international fails to materialise.

The Serie A side are reportedly holding out for £60m for their star midfielder but City have so far offered only £40m, ensuring Jorginho's future remains uncertain as a breakthrough has yet to be made - despite Santos travelling to England earlier this week.

With little progress being made Santos looked to warn Napoli over upsetting the 26-year-old should they deny him the "opportunity of a lifetime". 

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“Jorginho is a Napoli player. Napoli and Manchester City have not found an agreement. There is a distance of about €10m between the asking price and the offer,” Santos told CalcioNapoli24.


“The player [Jorginho] is waiting for Napoli’s decision: he still has two years on his contract – we will not renew.

“Jorginho is a great professional, but this is the opportunity of a lifetime for he and his family. If he does not go to Manchester, he will not be very happy.

“Manchester City? We must not be hypocrites, any player would like to go and have a starting position with Guardiola.

“I don’t have to say anything to the President, because if he is convinced that it’s a good deal to sell, then he will. If he feels Jorge can continue to do a good job with Napoli, then he’ll aim to keep him,” he added. 

