Report Reveals New Conditions That Could Convince Griezmann to Reject Barcelona & Stay at Atletico

Atletico Madrid have been set a number of conditions they'll need to meet to convince forward Antoine Griezmann to stay at the club this summer, rejecting Barcelona in the process.





Griezmann has long been linked with a move to Atleti's domestic rivals - ever since a proposed move to Manchester United fell through last summer - and it was widely expected that a deal would soon be confirmed. However, while Griezmann has insisted he will make up his mind before the World Cup begins, Atletico are growing in confidence he will stay.

Despite the French striker having not publicly stated whether or not he is set to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano for the 2018/19 campaign, Ateltico are, in this case, taking his silence as a positive sign, as reported by Spanish news outlet, Mundo Deportivo.

According to MD, Atletico are hopeful a summer recruitment drive could entice the Frenchman to remain with the club, with a host of top talent from across Europe being identified as ideal candidates to bolster Diego Simeone's squad.

Atletico have identified a number of targets. AS Monaco duo Thomas Lemar and Djibril Sidibe are believed to be on their shopping list to appease their star man, while Mundo's report also claims that Griezmann will be made the highest paid player in the club's history if he does decide to remain.

Griezmann is looking for assurances that Atleti will be able to compete with Barca and domestic rivals Real Madrid for the years to come if he is to turn down a move, and the aforementioned steps will go a long way towards doing so. Los Rojiblancos having enjoyed a relatively successful 2017/18 season, finishing second in La Liga, as well as winning the Europa League.

Throughout the bygone season, Griezmann made a total of 49 appearances of Atletico across all competitions, notching 44 goals contributions, including scoring twice in the Europa League final against Ligue 1 side Marseille.