Report Reveals Where Ronaldo Wishes to Play Next as Threat Over Real Madrid Departure Grows

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo wishes to stay in Europe if he carries out his threat of leaving the Spanish capital this summer - ruling out any potential move to Major League Soccer or the Chinese Super League at this stage of his career.

Despite yet another season in which Ronaldo won the Champions League with Real, rumours of the forward's potential exit from the club have surfaced once again. Whilst previous talk of this type has largely been a move from the star to drive up the vale of his contract at Madrid, this summer, at least, Ronaldo's camp wishes us to believe something different.

David Ramos/GettyImages

According to a report from ESPN, Ronaldo is 'determined' to end his nine-year stay in the Spanish capital, but will only make a switch to clubs playing in particular competitions. 

This effectively ends any chance of Ronaldo leaving Europe this summer, with the forward set on playing in either Serie A, Ligue 1 or the Premier League.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The five time Ballon d'Or winner is also understood to be driven by the wages earned by fellow superstars Neymar and Lionel Messi. Whilst it may not be the most important factor in where Ronaldo ends up, the sizeable difference in contract earnings will mean only a handful of clubs will have the financial might to land the Portugese forward.

Real Madrid themselves appear to be playing hardball, and President Florentino Perez maintains that Ronaldo is under contract for another three years and will therefore will remain in the Spanish capital for the foreseeable future. 

Whether Ronaldo does end up leaving Madrid remains to be seen, but it appears that Madrid face a fight to hold onto their iconic superstar.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)