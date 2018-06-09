REVEALED: How Man City's Injury Woes Allowed Man Utd into Race to Land £52m

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Manchester United took advantage of Manchester City's injury woes to jump ahead of their fierce rivals to secure Brazil's highly coveted star Fred. 

The Red Devils confirmed the midfielders arrival earlier this week after a £52m deal was agreed with Shakhtar Donetsk, despite reports earlier this year strongly linking the 25-year-old with a move to the Etihad Stadium. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola was said to be convinced by Fred's talent when City came up against the Ukrainian outfit in the Champions League late last year, so much so that within a fortnight the club opened talks over a potential deal. 


Fred was seemingly on the cusp of becoming the most recent Brazilian to make the journey from Brazil to Ukraine and onto the Premier League in January, only for an injury to Vincent Kompany to curtail the deal.


According to Metro, Kompany's calf injury sustained against Newcastle late in December caused a change in priorities for Guardiola as he looked to Aymeric Laporte to fill the void at centre back in fear of watching his side's run at the title derail. 

With City caught napping on the deal, Jose Mourinho and United pounced as they started negotiations with Shakhtar with little opposition, ensuring the Red Devils secured their man for £52m - the club's fourth most expensive player in history. 


The 25-year-old is expected to add much needed dynamism to United's midfield brigade and offer Paul Pogba the freedom he requires to make an impact further up the field. 

Fred sustained an injury whilst training with Brazil this week but it is not thought to be serious, ensuring his World Cup plans remain in tact where he will link up with his new club later this summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)