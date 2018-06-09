West Brom Make £7m Bid for Bristol City Midfielder Bobby Reid Following Relegation to Championship

Following their relegation from the Premier League, West Bromwich Albion have made a £7m bid for Bristol City's 25-year-old midfielder Bobby Reid, as reported by Sky Sports.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Reid was one of Bristol's standout performers, notching 19 league goals and seven assists as the Robins finished 11th in the Championship.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Subsequently, the attack-minded midfielder has been identified as an ideal recruit for West Brom as they look to reinforce their squad following the relegation from the Premier League after spending eight seasons in the top flight of English football.

Despite their disappointing finish to the season, Bristol City enjoyed an unexpectedly long run in the League Cup last season, beating a host of Premier League opponents, including Watford, Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Manchester United on their road to the semi finals where they were eventually knocked out by Manchester City, losing 5-3 on aggregate.

Throughout their miraculous League Cup run, Reid got his name on the score sheet twice, notching against Watford and Manchester City.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As such, with an already exiting goal scoring record against top flight clubs, Reid will be considered an ideal player to take back to the Premier League, should the Baggies earn promotion on their first attempt next season.





West Brom's bid for Bobby Reid comes after they recently sold Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans to Leicetser City, with the 30-year-old defender sealing a £3m switch on Thursday.