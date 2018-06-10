Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he will decide on his future before France begin their World Cup campaign next Saturday.

Les Bleus face Australia in Kazan on June 16, and Griezmann is confident that he will know where he will spend next season by then. The Atletico Madrid striker has been heavily linked with Barcelona and his release clause will be halved from £200m to £100m on the first day of July, opening the doors for a move to Ernesto Valverde's team.

"It's good that you're taking an interest," Griezmann said after France's final warm up match on Saturday, as quoted by Goal.

"There's a week to go. I think we will find out this week."

Kylian Mbappe's goal gave France an unconvincing 1-1 draw against the USA in their final game before facing the Socceroos in Russia next weekend.

Didier Deschamps' team fly to Moscow on Sunday afternoon before travelling to their World Cup base in Istra. Deschamps himself was asked about Griezmann's future but only confirmed that the Frenchman would be staying in La Liga.

"I have information, he'll be staying in Spain," joked the French boss, per France Football.

Mbappe was also in cheeky mood. Asked whether he knew anything about Griezmann, he said: "I know he'll be on the plane in time."

Griezmann has scored 112 goals in four seasons with Atletico, including a brace in the Europa League final win over Marseille.

However, that was the first major trophy of Griezmann's career and at the age of 27 it is understandable that he wants to move elsewhere to win more honours.