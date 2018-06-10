Arsenal Set to Trigger Buy-Out Clause of Serie A Wonderkid After Reaching Transfer Agreement

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery is set to continue his spending after reportedly reaching an agreement with Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Italian outlet sampnews24 are reporting that the London side have organised a deal for the 22-year-old Uruguayan, and are now set to trigger his release clause of €25m.

They will have to act soon though, as his release clause is reportedly only valid until June 30th.

Torreira has been attracting interest from a whole host of European clubs. Links to Napoli appear to have faded, whilst German side Borussia Dortmund also appear to be interested.





However, it is believed that Arsenal are the favourites to secure Torreira's signature, as they are willing to trigger his release clause as soon as possible.





Torreira had a stellar season with Sampdoria last year. He made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting another, but the defensive midfielder focuses on much more than creating goals.

Arsenal's linked Sampdoria talent Lucas Torreira's stats compared to some of the better known defensive midfielders in Europe. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/tbSDfzn1xX — Rami (@GoonerRami) June 8, 2018

He is known for his ability to break up counter attacks, whilst also being able to dictate the tempo of a game. Standing at just 5'6, Torreira's stature and traits have led some to compare the Uruguayan to N'Golo Kanté of Chelsea.





During Emery's time at Sevilla, he was well known for operating on a small budget whilst still managing to get the most out of his players. At around £22m, a deal for Torreira would be incredibly cheap in today's market, and many fans believe Emery could be the man to take Torreira to the next level.

With Jack Wilshere's contract expiring this summer, Emery will be looking for a replacement for the Englishman. Torreira can stay deep in the midfield, shielding his defensive lineup, and can still exert his influence on his team in attack.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their side after a disappointing campaign. They finished in sixth place in the Premier League, and again missed out on Champions League football.