Arsenal & Tottenham Set for Transfer Tug of War Over Morgan Sanson's Signature This Summer

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on highly rated French midfielder Morgan Sanson this summer.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Marseille this season, having scored 10 goals in all competitions, and that run of form has led to interest from both sides of North London. Sanson has now been at the Ligue 1 side since January 2017 after signing from Montpellier for £8m. However, given his form, he is like to be on the move again this summer.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are set to have very busy summer transfer windows ahead of them as they look to revitalise their squads in the hope of gaining a top four finish next season.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Arsenal, under new manager Unai Emery, are looking to build a squad capable of reaching the heady heights of the top four in the Premier League, whilst Tottenham will be looking to bring an end to their 10 year wait for a trophy.

Speaking to Foot Mercato (via The Mirror), Sanson's agent confirmed that the midfielder is a target for both sides.

"Tottenham really follow Morgan, Arsenal follow him too. Now I do not know what Unai Emery will want. Chelsea will not advance more than that [their interest]. They will go on to other things."

Sanson could prove to be an astute signing for both Arsenal and Spurs as he has more than proved his talents both in the league and in Europe during Marseille's impressive run to the Europa League final.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

He won't come cheap however, as his most recent market valuation saw the 23-year-old's stock rise exponentially. If either club are to sign him, then a bidding war between the old rivals may ensue.