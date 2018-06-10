Brazil Legend Claims Alisson is 'Very Happy at Roma' & Likely to Stay Next Season

June 10, 2018

Claudio Taffarel believes that Alisson is 'very happy' at Roma and is unlikely to leave the club despite interest from abroad.

Liverpool, who are known to want a new goalkeeper, have been linked with the Brazil international, despite putting seven goals past him in the Champions League semi finals.

Alisson's performances have been generally outstanding though and he is currently Brazil's first choice goalkeeper, preferred even to Manchester City keeper Ederson.

“I have never seen a goalkeeper who is so handsome and yet so talented,” joked legendary goalkeeper Taffarel, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994, on Tele Radio Stereo (quoted by Football Italia).


“He is surpassing all expectations. He’s a goalkeeper who brings a great sense of calm and I am very happy for him. His greatest strength, as well as his talent, is the mentality.

“Alisson has this remarkable character, is very calm and intelligent when he plays. There is a good rapport with his teammates and he is strong psychologically.”

Roma have rated Alisson at £60-70m in an effort to ward off interest from potential suitors, but Taffarel believes that the Brazilian is content to remain at the Stadio Olimpico.

“He is very happy at Roma and the rumours of a transfer are just rumours," he said. "I don’t know what will happen, but he said he’d be content to remain at Roma.

"Alisson could be named among the best goalkeepers in the world, along with Thibaut Courtois, David De Gea and Manuel Neuer."

The 25-year-old is likely to make his first World Cup appearance when Brazil begin their campaign against Switzerland in one week's time.

