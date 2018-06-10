Didier Dechamps Confirms That Paul Pogba is 'Very Likely' to Start For France Against Australia

France manager Didier Dechamps has stated that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is 'very likely' to start in Les Bleus' World Cup opener against Australia on June 16th.

Pogba has failed to put in any spectacular performances during France's two recent friendlies; a 3-1 victory against Italy and a 1-1 draw to USA, but he has done enough to secure himself a spot in the starting XI in the eyes of Dechamps. The flamboyant midfielder was jeered by his own supporters during the Italy match, whilst he was rather poor against a young USA side.

The 25-year-old's recent form has encapsulated his last two seasons with Manchester United but French fans will be hoping that his quality eventually shines through as they know that he is more than capable of producing something special on his day.

Dechamps seems to agree with this and he spoke highly of his enigmatic midfielder following the USA match.

Speaking to TF1 (via ESPN) Dechamps said: "There are very high expectations for him.

"It's normal, and when he does things well, he always has to do better. But, with all that Paul is able to do, it's always about the team. That is what's important to me."





The French manager also claimed that Pogba 'responded very well to my concerns', demonstrating the trust he obviously has in Pogba.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

With France's squad being packed full of midfield talent, Pogba will not be gifted a spot in the side and he will instead have to fight hard to make sure he stays ahead in the pecking order over the likes of Corentin Tolisso and Steven N'Zonzi.