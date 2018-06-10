Everton Manager Marco Silva Hoping to Conclude Deal for Out of Favour Manchester United Man

After being appointed as Everton's new manager last week, Marco Silva is looking to completely reorganise his new team with a handful of key signings.

According to The Mirror, Silva has identified Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof as a priority signing. Lindelof has recently found himself out of favour at Old Trafford after joining Manchester United last summer.

Should Manchester United be prepared to sell Lindelof, they would be hoping to recoup the £31.5m they paid Benfica to sign him, with Silva reportedly prepared to pay £35m for his services.

Lindelof was very highly regarded last summer, but has struggled this season. His individual errors occasionally ended up costing Manchester United points as he failed to reach the form he had shown for Benfica and the Swedish national team.

Despite this difficult season, Marco Silva is reportedly still a huge fan of Lindelof. During the 2014/15 season, Silva was in charge of Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, and became one of Lindelof's many admirers.

Manchester United currently have six senior centre backs - Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and Lindelof himself - meaning Mourinho will likely look to sell at least one of these players.

The report from The Mirror claims that Manchester United have no intentions of selling Lindelof, even going as far as to say that certain individuals inside Manchester United insisting the Swede will not be sold this summer.

The 23-year-old made 29 appearances in all competitions, usually settling for appearances in cup competitions. He was left out of the match day squad for 12 Premier League matches this season, and will be hoping that the coming season will bring consistency and improvement.