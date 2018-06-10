France Boss Didier Deschamps Assures Fans Olivier Giroud Should Be Fit for World Cup Opener

France manager Didier Deschamps says that Olivier Giroud should recover in time to face Australia in their first match at the World Cup.



The striker, who joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January, was forced to leave play early on Saturday in a game with the USA after a sickening clash of heads with club teammate Matt Miazga.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Play was stopped for over five minutes as team medics tended to both players who were busted open, and there were fears after the game that Giroud might not make the first match against the Socceroos in Russia. For some perception as to how bad the clash was, the duo need 21 stitches between them after the game to sew up their wounds.



But Deschamps has now delivered the news that all French fans were hoping to hear - the 31-year-old should recover in time to lead the line.

BREAKING: France coach Didier Deschamps says Olivier Giroud should be fit for their opening World Cup game against Australia on Saturday. #SSN pic.twitter.com/u2n4NObZUV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 10, 2018

Giroud may not be the most glamorous name in football, but he is the go-to striker at international level, with Antoine Griezmann often chosen to operate just in behind, with Karim Benzema and Alexandre Lacazette frequently missing out altogether.

The 1-1 draw with the USA was not the best preparation for France going into thetournament and there are concerns that their lack of consistency could see them come up short this year in their pursuit of a second World Cup.