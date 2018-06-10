Inside Report Reveals That West Ham Are Looking to Bring in Manchester United Players This Summer

An inside report has revealed that West Ham are currently making advances to try and ascertain which Manchester United players may be available for purchase this summer.

The news surrounding the two clubs has largely centred on the potential transfer of West Ham talisman Marko Arnautovic, but reports indicate that current talks concern different members of the Red Devils' playing staff. This news comes after the unfortunate injury that West Ham's Argentine play-maker Manuel Lanzini suffered in the week that has ruled him out for the start of next season.

The attacking midfielder could be out for up to 12 months in a worse case scenario which has put a huge amount of pressure on newly appointed manager Manuel Pellegrini to find a suitable replacement.

Hammers insider @exWHUemployee, a reliable source source of West Ham transfer news, revealed that the East London outfit have opened up discussions with Manchester United regarding the availability of their squad this summer.

In order to balance out the Lanzini news and be positive: there has been no contact from Manchester U regarding Arnautovic and we have spoke to them about something else and it wasn’t mentioned then! Most of what I tweeted a few days ago remains the same regarding transfers ⚒ — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) June 9, 2018

About the availability of their players https://t.co/B9WgBGcoak — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) June 9, 2018

This will come as a source of positive news after the Lanzini injury, given the diminutive Argentine's importance to the West Ham side.

This is not the only source of transfer news that the Hammers can get excited about however as, according to the Express, they are also being linked to two other marquee signings - Barcelona's Rafinha and Lazio's Felipe Anderson.

Manuel Pellegrini has a massive summer ahead of him to rebuild West Ham after a hugely disappointing 2017/18 season. Hammers fans will be hoping that the recent transfer news is more than just speculation and that they will soon see some new faces at the London Stadium.