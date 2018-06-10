Leicester City Make Celtic Coach Number 1 Managerial Target After Ruling Out Other Candidates

Leicester have set their sights on Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers as their favourite to take over at the King Power Stadium, having reportedly dismissed two high-profile candidates to focus solely on the Northern Irishman.

Rodgers has cemented Celtic's dominance at the top of the Scottish game in two years at the club, winning the domestic treble in both seasons and guiding the Hoops into the Champions League group stages in 2017/18.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

There is nobody to rival Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and if Rodgers fancies a more challenging job he may be tempted by an offer from Leicester, who are looking to replace Claude Puel.

Puel took over from Craig Shakespeare in October 2017 and guided the Foxes to a 9th place finish, but inconsistent results and an often uninspiring brand of football has made the former Southampton boss an unpopular figure among the club's fans.

The Sun further reports that Leicester have decided to pursue Rodgers instead of Arsene Wenger or current Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, both of whom were apparently considered but overlooked.

Could Brendan Rodgers be the next Leicester manager?



That’s what the papers say👇https://t.co/8KNdLBny61 pic.twitter.com/iMir7Ufqdb — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 10, 2018

Rodgers has Premier League experience with Swansea and Liverpool and came within a few games of winning the title with the latter, so he would be an ideal appointment for Leicester.

Puel received backing from senior figures at the club at the end of the season but they may take the fans' discontent into consideration as they ponder whether to make a managerial change.

It's good to keep a bit of consistency... https://t.co/ZrpTx2zXyC — Leicester Pro (@LeicesterPro) June 9, 2018

Leicester have been busy in the transfer market this week, adding West Brom defender Jonny Evans to their ranks for £3.5m.