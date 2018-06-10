Liverpool Could Reignite Interest in Ligue 1 Star Following Shock Nabil Fekir Failure

Liverpool could turn their attentions back towards Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, after Lyon pulled out of the deal to take Nabil Fekir to Anfield .



The 22-year-old was the subject of intense speculation this time a year ago after having had a tremendous season with Ligue 1 winners Monaco.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

While Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva all left the club, Lemar stayed put and completed another full season at the Stade Louis II, but there is an expectation that this summer he will leave.



His form was nowhere near the level he reached in the 2016/17 season - he only scored two goals and laid on eight assists in the league in 30 appearances.



Despite a disappointing season, the Sunday Times report that Lemar could become the subject of interest for Liverpool again and Chelsea, and France boss Didier Deschamps wants the Les Bleus international to make a decision before their first game at the World Cup against Australia.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Reds are the more likely destination for the player, but the Blues could seek to deliver another transfer blow to the Anfield giants.



On Saturday news filtered through that Lyon were pulling out of negotiations to sell Fekir, despite the player having conducted media interviews for his would be club.



Chelsea could look to steal a march in the potential deal, with the futures of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian all uncertain.

Liverpool might not want to let Lemar slip through their fingers this time - in January they came close to signing the player whilst in competition with Arsenal, as they sought to replace Philippe Coutinho.