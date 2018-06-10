Liverpool Eye Shock Move for Premier League Goalkeeper as Competition for Loris Karius

Liverpool have identified Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as a bargain solution to one of their biggest problem areas.

Jurgen Klopp has been staunch in his support for Loris Karius after his errors, which have since been attributed to a concussion, cost Liverpool in their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

But Klopp wants a rival for Karius and is prepared to pay £15m to sign Pope after his excellent season for Burnley earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.

The 26-year-old had never played in the Premier League before replacing the injured Tom Heaton in Burnley's third game of the 2017/18 season, but he went on to play every match in the remainder of the campaign and no goalkeeper outside the top six kept more clean sheets.

Pope made his England debut against Costa Rica on Thursday but he is not expected to feature at the World Cup and will face competition from Heaton on his return to Burnley.

The opportunity to move to Anfield may prove too good to pass up, and the Sun claims that the Reds may be set to launch a bid for the Clarets' keeper.

He would be a significantly cheaper option than the £70m-rated Roma keeper Allisson or Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, who is valued at £80m.

Saving money in this area of the field may allow Liverpool to spend larger amounts of money elsewhere. The Reds reportedly missed out on Nabil Fekir due to a last minute change of bid, with Lyon announcing on Saturday that Fekir would be staying in France.

At the risk of ruining my Saturday night...believe Liverpool pulled out of the Fekir deal on Friday, after the medical. Lyon then tried to renegotiate terms to push it through, but were unsuccessful. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) June 9, 2018

Media sources disagree on whether that deal is dead in the water, but if Liverpool can save pennies elsewhere they might still fancy their chances of snagging the Frenchman.