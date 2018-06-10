Liverpool Fans React in Frustration to Fekir's France Appearance Hours After Transfer Breaks Down

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Just hours after Nabil Fekir's much-anticipated transfer to Liverpool broke down in spectacular fashion, the Lyon midfielder was playing for France in his country's final World Cup warm-up friendly.

Liverpool were understood to have agreed a £53m fee for the Frenchman, before Lyon pulled the plug on the deal in the very last moments.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Ligue 1 side made an official announcement to say that negotiations were off and that the player would be remaining in France following the World Cup.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Liverpool attempted to renegotiate the fee late on after a problem was flagged up by the medical - believed to be involving Fekir's knee and his past injury problems.

The 24-year-old suffered a serious knee injury playing for France three years ago.

However, it's believed that while a problem was flagged during the medical, Fekir did not fail it. French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet claimed the player had passed the necessary physical tests.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Just hours after the deal collapsed, Fekir was playing for his national team in their final warm-up friendly against the USA.


Named as a substitute, Fekir was introduced for the final 20 minutes in place of Antoine Griezmann, and within 10 minutes of being on the pitch had helped his side score an equaliser.

The sought-after playmaker collected the ball in a good position on the inside right, finding Benjamin Pavard on the flank before his cross was turned in by Kylian Mbappe.

Naturally, that sparked Liverpool fans to express their thoughts on the breakdown of the transfer on social media.

It remains to be confirmed the exact reasoning behind the sudden collapse of Fekir's transfer, but should it be that Liverpool sought a cheaper price at the 11th hour given the Frenchman's past injuries, it appears unlikely to please the Anfield faithful.

