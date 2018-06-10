Report: Liverpool Turn Attention to Nigeria Star Moses Simon Following Nabil Fekir Collapse

June 10, 2018

Following the collapse of Liverpool's attempts to land Nabil Fekir earlier in the week, the Reds have labelled rising Nigerian ace Moses Simon as a potential replacement, according to reports. 

It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Olympique Lyonnais attacker would finalise his switch to Anfield ahead of this summer's World Cup, with it believed the 24-year-old had completed his medical on Friday morning ahead of his £53m move. 

However, following the Premier League side reportedly attempting to change the transfer fee at the eleventh hour, Jurgen Klopp has been left somewhat in the lurch - although, according to the Liverpool Echo, the German has turned his attention towards KAA Gent forward Simon instead. 

Goal claim that Liverpool could force the deal through - thought to be in the region of around £10m - by offering Taiwo Awoniyi on loan as part of the swoop. 

The 20-year-old Reds attacker enjoyed a fruitful temporary spell in Belgium with Royal Excel Mouscron last season, netting 11 goals across all competitions. 

The report states that due to the Nigerian's impressive form in the Belgium First Division A, several sides have shown interest in the Merseyside man - with Anderlecht, Gent, Standard Liege and Bruges all said to be monitoring the frontman. 

Following the player's stint abroad, there had even been thoughts whether Awoniyi could be utilised as part of Klopp's plans next season - with the Nigeria Under-23 international reportedly included as part of the Reds' pre-season in America. 

However, Liverpool are willing to loan the prospect out again and hope to gain the pacy trickster in Simon in return if Gent is his preferred destination. 

