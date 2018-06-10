Liverpool Reportedly Set to Rival Arsenal in Race to Sign Highly Rated Bundesliga Starlet

Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu is being coveted by clubs across Europe, according to the player's agent.



The 22-year-old is a target for new Arsenal boss Unai Emery and the club have supposedly held 'concrete talks' with the player, but the Spaniard might have his work cut out because Soyuncu is highly rated and already interesting some big clubs such as Manchester United , Manchester City and Atletico Madrid .

Liverpool are also understood to hold an interest in him, after sending scouts to watch him in action for Turkey against World Cup hosts Russia on Tuesday.



It means Arsenal will need to agree a fee with Freiburg fast if they are serious about signing him, but the Bundesliga outfit apparently want £35m for the centre back.





Soyuncu's agent, Mustafa Dogru told Turkish-Football : "Sven Mislintat has been keen on Caglar since he was at Borussia Dortmund. He first scouted him back in Germany. Sven is interested in Caglar.

"There are concrete talks, all that remains is for a fee to be agreed. We will see what happens next.

"There are four Premier League sides who’ve made a move for Soyuncu, that we are in talks with. There is also interest from Atletico Madrid in Spain and a few clubs in France, Italy and Germany.



“I’m not surprised by the interest, Caglar is a modern defender, he’s mobile, fast, dual-footed, has an excellent passing range."