Liverpool Reportedly Set to Rival Arsenal in Race to Sign Highly Rated Bundesliga Starlet

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu is being coveted by clubs across Europe, according to the player's agent.

The 22-year-old is a target for new Arsenal boss Unai Emery and the club have supposedly held 'concrete talks' with the player, but the Spaniard might have his work cut out because Soyuncu is highly rated and already interesting some big clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Liverpool are also understood to hold an interest in him, after sending scouts to watch him in action for Turkey against World Cup hosts Russia on Tuesday.

It means Arsenal will need to agree a fee with Freiburg fast if they are serious about signing him, but the Bundesliga outfit apparently want £35m for the centre back.


Soyuncu's agent, Mustafa Dogru told Turkish-Football: "Sven Mislintat has been keen on Caglar since he was at Borussia Dortmund. He first scouted him back in Germany. Sven is interested in Caglar.

"There are concrete talks, all that remains is for a fee to be agreed. We will see what happens next. 

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

"There are four Premier League sides who’ve made a move for Soyuncu, that we are in talks with. There is also interest from Atletico Madrid in Spain and a few clubs in France, Italy and Germany.

“I’m not surprised by the interest, Caglar is a modern defender, he’s mobile, fast, dual-footed, has an excellent passing range."

Arsenal have already secured the signing of one defender in Stephan Lichtsteiner, and have most recently agreed a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos - it's clear Emery recognises the need for some improvements in the Gunners' backline.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)