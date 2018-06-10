Man Utd on Red Alert as Gareth Bale Reportedly Wants PL Return if He Quits Real Madrid This Summer

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has reportedly told Bayern Munich that he wants a move to the Premier League, should he leave Los Blancos this summer.

New Bayern boss Niko Kovac had reportedly made the winger his number one priority this summer, as the Bavarian club looks to replace the ageing Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

According to a report by the Mirror, the 28-year-old has told the German club that he would be looking to return to England, rather than a move to the Bundesliga, should his time with his current employers come to an end.


The news of Bale's post-Madrid ambitions will have offered encouragement to Manchester United's Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has - much like Kovac - identified Bale as a priority target to strengthen his club during this summer transfer window.

However, any success in sealing the reported £100m deal for the Welshman that is being suggested will rely on whoever takes over at the Santiago Bernabeu following Zinedine Zidane's departure.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Just hours before Zidane's surprise exit from the Real Madrid, Bale had announced that he would be leaving the Spanish side this summer after five years in Madrid.


However, with new management set to come in it remains to be seen whether the Welshman will actually be on the move this summer.

Ultimately, it will be the new boss at the club that will have the final say on whether the winger moves, and given recent league performances and that stunning Champions League final cameo, retaining Bale's services may be considered a high priority to any new management.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The Cardiff-born winger scored 16 goals in 26 appearances this season in La Liga, cropping up with a goal every 113 minutes. Those impressive statistics, even despite struggling for starts under Zidane, have made him a man in demand - and now by his own admission, one with two future destinations; either remaining at Madrid, or gracing the Premier League next season.

