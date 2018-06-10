Real Madrid Consider Breaking Club Record to Sign Man Utd Target in €170m Deal

Real Madrid are ready to break their club transfer record in a bid to snatch Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from under the noses of Juventus and Manchester United.

The Lazio midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Biancocelesti, particularly since they slipped out of the Champions League places on the final day of the Serie A season.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

However, there is no release clause in his contract and club President Claudio Lotito is prepared to play hardball over the Serbian's future, claiming that he has already turned down a proposal in excess of €100m.

It is believed the team behind that approach was either Juve or United, both of whom have been admirers of Milinkovic-Savic for a while. But Real Madrid could usurp both with a nine-figure bid for the Serbian.

According to the newspapers Il Messaggero and AS (via Football Italia), Los Blancos will launch a €150m offer for Milinkovic-Savic, with another €20m in performance-related bonuses on top of that.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is a Real Madrid fan & born in Spain: "That comparison (to Zidane) can only flatter me. However, I see myself more as a Yaya Toure. As for idols, I can say I have always watched and looked up to Nemanja Matic as well." — M•A•J¹³ (@Ultra_Suristic) June 9, 2018

That would take the total fee to €170m, smashing the club's previous transfer record of €100m which they spent on Gareth Bale in 2013.

Such a fee would also make Milinkovic-Savic the most expensive European footballer of all time and the second-most expensive overall, with only Neymar's €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of him.

The 23-year-old would also command a yearly salary of €6m to begin with, which could increase over the course of a five-year contract.

Milinkovic-Savić came to Utd he would easily bench Herrera, McTominay and Matic. Him, Fred and Pogba are the dream midfield. — James 🔴 (@FredSZN) June 9, 2018

He has been included in Mladen Kristajic's Serbia squad for the World Cup and has indicated that he will not make a decision on his future until after the tournament.