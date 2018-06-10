Report Names Barcelona's Asking Price for Out of Favour Star as Liverpool & Arsenal Make Offers

Barcelona will consider selling goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen if a suitable offer comes in for his services, despite favouring the option of keeping the Dutchman going into next season.

Cillessen, at least according to reports, is looking to leave Barcelona in order to chase first team football after spending the last couple of years featuring as an understudy to Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Mundo Deportivo claim that it will take around €45m to convince Barcelona to sell.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

A host of top European clubs have taken an interest in signing Cillessen, including Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal - both of whom would be keen to acquire a top class shot stopper this summer amidst ongoing issues with their own number ones.





For Liverpool, Cillessen remains a cheaper alternative to the likes of Alisson and Jan Oblak who have both been linked with a move to Anfield, while Arsenal view the former Ajax shot stopper as an ideal replacement for the ageing Petr Cech, who turned 36 last month.

And according to reports from Onda Cero, the Premier League duo have lodged bids in an attempt to entice Barcelona to sell Cillessen, with Serie A side Napoli also believed to be pursuing the Dutchman.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Cillessen signed for Barcelona in 2016 for a meagre fee of €13m, meaning that if the Blaugrana are capable of selling their second choice keeper on for the suggested fee, they will make a tidy profit of €32m after just two seasons of limited appearances in Catalonia.