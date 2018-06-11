Barcelona Open to Allowing Forward to Leave on Loan With Liverpool Labelled Favourites

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Barcelona are toying with the idea of allowing big-money signing Ousmane Dembele to leave the club on a two-year loan deal this summer, and Liverpool are at the front of the queue, according to reports. 


The 21-year-old struggled to record regular game time during the recently concluded campaign under Ernesto Valverde, with the Frenchman suffering a ruptured thigh muscle in September which ruled him out for over three months, as well as further muscular problems later in the season. 

Alongside that, the former Borussia Dortmund attacker, who became the world's second most expensive player last summer following his £135.5m switch to the Camp Nou - subsequently dropping to fourth following the switches of Kylian Mbappe and Philippe Coutinho - has also found it difficult to adapt his game to La Liga and Barca's style of play. 


And due to a somewhat uninspiring opening campaign, according to The Mirror, Barcelona are open to the idea of allowing Dembele to leave during this transfer window - albeit only temporarily. 

The report claims that Liverpool, who are still recovering following their proposed move for Nabil Fekir falling through at the 11th hour, find themselves at the front of the chasing pack, as Jurgen Klopp eyes alternatives to the Olympique Lyonnais man. 


La Liga expert Guillem Balague stated last month, as quoted by the Daily Star, that the Catalonians have indeed considered offloading their second most expensive signing in the club's history, although, there may be an opportunity for more regular game time should Eric Abidal fail to get the Antoine Griezmann deal over the line. 


“In terms of Dembele, Barcelona have considered loaning him but not selling him,” he said. “He gives glimpses of what he can give so it would have to be a side that can give him regular football.

“But they haven’t given up on the possibility of him staying.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)