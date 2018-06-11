Huddersfield 'Ready to Make an Offer' for Metz's 22-Year-Old Centre Back

June 11, 2018

Huddersfield are prepared to make an offer for 22-year-old FC Metz defender Moussa Niakhate, according to reports.

The Terriers have moved quickly in the summer transfer market, having already completed the permanent signing of Terence Kongolo from Monaco, and are now preparing to move for the versatile left sided defender.

Any move is far from a formality, though, as French journalist Rablat Cedric, as quoted by Sportswitness states that Niakhate is keen to stay in France, where he is contracted until 2021.

However, the success his Ligue 1 compatriot Kongolo has had since moving to David Wagner's side may contribute to convincing the defender that a Premier League switch is the right move.

Kongolo signed on loan from Monaco in January, and went on to become a key figure in the Terriers defence throughout the second half of the season, making 13 appearances and becoming something of a fan favourite in the process, resulting in Huddersfield paying up to sign the Dutch international on a permanent basis.

The initial Huddersfield switch came after a frustrating spell at Monaco, in which he only managed six appearances in all competitions.

Niakhate, meanwhile, was a mainstay at the heart of the FC Metz defence throughout last season, appearing 35 times in Ligue 1, and as such a potential deal for the highly rated 22-year-old isn't expected to come cheap.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Even so, Huddersfield will want to avoid another relegation battle next season, so reinforcing their defensive ranks with the young French defender might be worth the financial risk - especially if it pays off and the Terriers secure the financial boon of Premier League football for another season.

