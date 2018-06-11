Liverpool Fans Call on Club to Splash the Cash on Bayern Star After Nabil Fekir Deal Falls Through

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Liverpool fans have been outspoken on social media regarding their desire to see Colombian midfielder James Rodriquez join the Reds this summer. 

The Merseyside team looked certain to sign Fekir from Lyon, with both sides agreeing on a fee of £53m for the 24-year-old. Despite such an advanced stage in talks, fans have been left massively disappointed after Klopp's negotiations with the French side fell through.

Gabriel Aponte/GettyImages

Bayern Munich man Rodriguez, who is currently on loan from Real Madrid, has been impressive over the last season, scoring 7 and assisting 11 goals in 23 league appearances. The 26-year-old has found his feet in the Bundesliga, with rumours suggesting he may wish to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Subsequently, many have taken to social media to put forward their own thoughts on the matter, with a large number of Liverpool fans pushing for the ambitious signing of Rodriquez.

With James Rodriguez likely to extend his stay at Bayern Munich, Liverpool would have to act quickly if they were to respond to the wishes of their fans and sign the Colombian international.

James Rodriguez first came into the spotlight at the 2014 World Cup, winning the Golden Boot award for scoring 6 goals, despite Colombia exiting the tournament in the quarter-finals.

