Liverpool Target Alisson Eager to Sort Out Future Ahead of the World Cup This Summer

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker has confirmed that he is in talks with the club in an attempt to sort out his future ahead of the World Cup.

The 25-year-old has attracted interest from across Europe this season for his performances in the Italian capital, and Alisson is expected to be Brazil manager Tite's first choice goalkeeper in Russia this summer - ahead of Manchester City's Ederson.

But Alisson, who has most notably been attracting interest from Liverpool, is desperate to sort his future out ahead of the competition which kicks off on Thursday.

"What I want to do is get everything worked out before the World Cup," Alisson told UOL Esporte (via Football Italia).

"To be honest, I left the responsibility for all the negotiations to my agent. If it’s not resolved before the first game against Switzerland, then it’ll have to wait until after the World Cup.

"My thoughts are 100 per cent focused on the Brazil team.

"There are some possibilities and we are working on all of them, together with Roma, always respecting the club. We’ll see if anything happens this week."

Liverpool will be even more willing to make a move for Alisson this summer after their proposed deal with Lyon's Nabil Fekir fell through.

The French playmaker had reportedly agreed on everything with the club and even completed his initial media duties upon signing, but Lyon pulled the plug right at the last minute, confirming that Fekir would remain at the Groupama Stadium.

But the Reds have already made two impressive midfield signings this summer. Naby Keïta has finally joined the club one year after his move from RB Leipzig to Liverpool was confirmed, while the club shocked everyone by quickly snapping up Monaco's Fabinho.