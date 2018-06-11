Liverpool 'Unlikely' to Sign Roma Target Despite Holding Talks With Player's Agent

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker is "unlikely" to join Liverpool this summer despite months of speculation claiming that the Reds were in pole position for his signature, according to reports.

This latest transfer setback has come just days after a proposed deal for Lyon talisman Nabil Fekir reportedly broke down over medical concerns.

Alisson's performances this season have made him one of the most in-demand goalkeepers in Europe, something which will only increase further following the World Cup where he is expected to start for Brazil ahead of Manchester City's Ederson.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Liverpool had been hoping that they could swoop in before the start of the tournament in Russia and confirm the arrival of a new goalkeeper, a position which is in dire need of improvement after Loris Karius' performance in the Champions League final.

But Sky Sports have reported that Alisson's proposed move to Anfield this summer is now "unlikely". No reason has been presented as to why talks have broken down.

This revelation has come as a vast contradiction to what has recently been reported across Europe surrounding the proposed deal.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claimed that Liverpool were willing to offer €65m for Alisson this summer, and manager Jürgen Klopp even promised the Brazil international the No. 1 spot at Anfield next season.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

While Il Tempo (cited by Read Liverpool) reported how the Reds were leading the race for Alisson's signature as discussions between the club and the player's agent, Zé Maria Neis, continued to develop.

But Alisson's representative has also been in talks with a number of other clubs across the continent, although only Real Madrid and Chelsea have been identified as teams who are also in contact with the 25-year-old.

Liverpool have already had somewhat of a promising transfer window this summer. RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta finally completed his long-awaited move to the club, while the Reds also announced the shock capture of Fabinho from French giants AS Monaco.

But the collapse of Fekir's proposed move, as well as Emre Can's departure from Anfield, has left a sour taste in fans' mouths, something which won't be helped by claims that Alisson won't join the club this summer.

