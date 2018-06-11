Liverpool Were Reportedly Eyeing Summer Move for West Ham Star Before Cruel Knee Injury Struck

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing West Ham United attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini this summer, prior to the Argentina international suffering a serious knee ligament injury that ruled him out of the World Cup.

Liverpool have been linked with Lanzini in the past, with a report from The Times explaining that their interest in the player this summer has now unsurprisingly ended.

The 25-year-old, who joined West Ham from Al Jazira in 2015 and has previously played well against Liverpool, has been replaced in the Argentina squad by veteran midfielder Enzo Perez.

After suffering the cruel injury, Lanzini posted an emotional message on Instagram, expressing his great regret and thanking those who have supported him.

"This message is to tell you that there is more suffering and pain that I feel for what happened to me, for being so close to fulfilling the dream I dreamed of as a kid to play a World Cup, not being able to do it," he said.

Esta publicación es para decirles que más haya del sufrimiento y dolor que siento por lo que me paso, por estar tan cerca de cumplir el sueño que tanto soñé de chico que era jugar un mundial, a no poder hacerlo. Más allá de todo esto, estoy muy agradecido a ustedes de haberme mandando tan lindos mensajes de apoyo, de cariño y de buenas energías. Agradecer a mi familia que siempre ven un lado positivo a esto y eso me hace muy bien y por contenerme. Quiero agradecer también a mis compañeros que se encargaron de hacer todo lo posible para que me sienta bien y que no pase un día tan doloroso. Mándarles tambien muchas fuerzas y que ojalá puedan lograr el obejetivo se planteó desde un principio. Todos juntos por un sueño. Y a ustedes les vuelvo a repetir GRACIAS su apoyo me llego, así que ahora en pensar en una buena recuperación y ponerme bien para lo que se me viene de mi carrera 🙏🏼💪🏼👏🏼

A post shared by Manuel Lanzini (@manulanzini) on

"Beyond all this, I am very grateful to you for having sent me so nice messages of support, affection and good energies. Thank my family that they always see a positive side to this and that makes me very well and for restraining me."

Liverpool are already welcoming Naby Keita and Fabinho to Anfield this summer, but a proposed deal for Lyon forward Nabil Fekir fell apart at the 11th hour after the player underwent a medical.

Given that Lanzini was also apparently on a 'potential list of targets', Liverpool will have little choice but to look elsewhere if they to add any further attacking impetus to the squad if the Fekir deal cannot be resurrected after the World Cup.

For now, Fekir appears focused on performing well for France rather than his club future. The 24-year-old tweeted an image of the French team aboard a plane on Sunday afternoon, with the caption 'en route' as Les Bleus set off for their World Cup base in Russia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)