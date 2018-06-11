Man Utd Fan Favourite Tipped to Resist Offers to Leave Old Trafford This Summer Despite Fred Arrival

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera will reportedly resist the temptation to leave Old Trafford this summer as he looks to make one final attempt to break back into the Jose Mourinho's strongest team.

Having been a regular in 2016/17, Herrera lost his place when Nemanja Matic joined United last summer and has seen the competition for places increase further following the recent announcement that Brazilian international Fred will also be joining the club.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It had been reported that Herrera's former side, Athletic Bilbao, were interested in taking their former star back home.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Herrera is 'ready to turn down the chance' because he is 'happy at Old Trafford' and seems unprepared to rush any decision on his future.

United have triggered a clause in the 28-year-old's contract that extended the terms by a further 12 months, until the end of next season. The Mail's report notes that while he is interested in a possible return to Spain, he hopes to make a 'final impact' at United first.

Whether that means battling for his place for just one more season before moving on or attempting to win back a longer term place remains to be seen.

As things stand, Herrera will become a free agent this time next year and will be eligible to formally speak with foreign clubs after 1st January with a view to agreeing a pre-contract deal.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

With Mourinho expected to play Matic, Fred and Paul Pogba together in a midfield three in 2018/19, Herrera's status as a first alternative is unlikely to change regardless of Fred's arrival. And, although he won't be a starter, his place in the squad is as important as it was before.

