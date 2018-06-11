Maurizio Sarri Reportedly Plans Serie A Raid Ahead of His Appointment as New Chelsea Manager

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Chelsea are expected to announce the appointment of Maurizio Sarri this week and the former Napoli boss has already informed the west London club about his transfer shortlist, according to reports.

The circus surrounding who will be in the dugout at Stamford Bridge next season appears to be drawing to a close following weeks of uncertainty surrounding the club's first choice managerial target, Sarri.

Laurent Blanc and Slaviša Jokanović have been linked with the job this month, but Calciomercato journalist Matteo Pedrosi has confirmed on social media that things should be wrapped up this week.

Pedrosi claims that Sarri could be appointed at Chelsea in "a matter of days". The 59-year-old has also given the Blues' hierarchy a shortlist of transfer targets ahead of the new season, with Inter's technical collaborator Giovanni Martusciello eyed as an addition to the club's backroom staff.

The Sun adds how Sarri will then get deals over the line to bolster the spine of his squad at Chelsea. Napoli defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Elseid Hysaj could follow their former manager to Stamford Bridge this summer, as well as midfielder Piotr Zieliński.

Chelsea will then also look to push for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín as Sarri looks to overhaul his squad in west London.

But a feature in Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (shared on Reddit) claims that Sarri "is still waiting" for Chelsea, something which has cast some doubt over his appointment at the club this week.

