Report Claims Manchester United Are Lining Up World Record Swoop For PSG Wonderkid

Manchester United are preparing a €270m (£238m) summer move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé, according to reports.

The 19-year-old is set to finalise his £166m permanent switch to the French capital club this summer from Monaco following an initial 12-month loan spell as the Ligue 1 champions brought in the world's most expensive player Neymar alongside him a year ago.

Mbappe is an incredible winger, but as a CF he’s close to unstoppable and he’s not even 20 yet, needs to be moved permanently up top for both club and country — Jack (@Jvckist) June 9, 2018

However, according to infamous rumourmongers Don Balon, Les Parisiens' Financial Fair Play struggles are forcing the European superpower to rethink their spending, and Premier League outfit Manchester United are looking to capitalise.

The report claims that Jose Mourinho, who is a big admirer of Mbappé, has urged his side to break the £200m transfer record Neymar's move to PSG set last year and land the France international.

Kylian Mbappe has now scored 52 goals in 119 first-team games for club & country.



The second youngest player heading to the 2018 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/0NhHdKreNf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 9, 2018

The Red Devils boss knows that without adding to his already star-studded forward-line of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, the club will not be able to compete in next year's Champions League.

However, the article also states that the latter may be used as collateral to get the move over the line, with PSG reportedly willing to listen to offers of around €190m (£167.5m) should the 22-year-old also be included in the deal.

The Old Trafford fan favourite has struggled to impress his Portuguese manager since his arrival in 2016 - particularly during the recently concluded campaign - making just 18 starts in the Premier League as well as only four in the Champions League.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Speculation regarding Martial's future has been rife in recent times, with it expected this summer will bring change for the forward, and Paris could indeed be a chance to start again.