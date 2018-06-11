VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Instructs Fan Not to Lean on His Injured Shoulder as Egypt Touch Down in Russia

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Following the injury he sustained in the Champions League final, courtesy of a tussle of with Sergio Ramos, many had feared Mohamed Salah would miss Egypt's first appearance at the World Cup finals in 28 years as the Pharaohs geared up to take on the world in Russia.

Following initial fears the Liverpool star would play no part in the tournament with a shoulder injury severely inhibiting his ability to play, Salah has made very encouraging strides towards making a full recovery.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, the 'Egyptian King' has recently indicating just how well his recovery is going after an overzealous fan got a little too close to him upon Egypt's arrival in Russia on Sunday.

When the Egyptian national team were getting off their coach, Salah was approached by a fan. Clearly excited at meeting his footballing idol, the fan embraced the Liverpool winger, putting his hand on his shoulder as he attempted to take a picture with him.

Although seemingly willing to take picture with the fans, Salah was clearly put in a state of discomfort, instructing the fan to stop leaning on his injured shoulder before he was escorted away by security.

It is unclear as to whether Salah will be available for selection for Egypt's World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday in Ekaterinburg, although the scenes as Salah emerged from the coach weren't entirely promising, and indicative of some continued pain and irritation in the shoulder.

Salah was Egypt's top scorer throughout the World Cup qualifiers, notching a total of five goals from six games, also making him the highest scoring player in the entirety of the CAF Third Round of qualifying.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)