VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Instructs Fan Not to Lean on His Injured Shoulder as Egypt Touch Down in Russia

Following the injury he sustained in the Champions League final, courtesy of a tussle of with Sergio Ramos, many had feared Mohamed Salah would miss Egypt's first appearance at the World Cup finals in 28 years as the Pharaohs geared up to take on the world in Russia.

Following initial fears the Liverpool star would play no part in the tournament with a shoulder injury severely inhibiting his ability to play, Salah has made very encouraging strides towards making a full recovery.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, the 'Egyptian King' has recently indicating just how well his recovery is going after an overzealous fan got a little too close to him upon Egypt's arrival in Russia on Sunday.

When the Egyptian national team were getting off their coach, Salah was approached by a fan. Clearly excited at meeting his footballing idol, the fan embraced the Liverpool winger, putting his hand on his shoulder as he attempted to take a picture with him.

Although seemingly willing to take picture with the fans, Salah was clearly put in a state of discomfort, instructing the fan to stop leaning on his injured shoulder before he was escorted away by security.

This fan forgot about Salah's shoulder injury! pic.twitter.com/jTFyLw5PPk — golazolive (@golaz0live) June 10, 2018

It is unclear as to whether Salah will be available for selection for Egypt's World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday in Ekaterinburg, although the scenes as Salah emerged from the coach weren't entirely promising, and indicative of some continued pain and irritation in the shoulder.

Salah was Egypt's top scorer throughout the World Cup qualifiers, notching a total of five goals from six games, also making him the highest scoring player in the entirety of the CAF Third Round of qualifying.