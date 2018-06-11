Watford Agree on​ Deal With Italian Side Bologna as Left Back Edges Closer to Move

Watford are on the verge of completing a deal for Italian defender Adam Masina after the club reached an agreement with Serie A outfit Bologna over a move this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Hornets have already confirmed that Gerard Deulofeu will return to Vicarage Road on a permanent deal next season following his impressive loan spell from Barcelona.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

And Masina is set to become the club's second major signing of the summer after an agreement over the transfer fee - reported last week to be in the region of £8.75m - was reached between Watford and Bologna.

Masina was born in Khouribga, Morroco, but the full back has spent the entirety of his career in Italy, even going on to represent Gli Azzurri at Under-21 level.

Despite spending one season on loan with lower division side AC Giacomense as a teenager, Masina has spent the entirety of career at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

The 24-year-old has made over 130 appearances for Bologna throughout his career, scoring four goals and claiming seven assists. Masina is also just one game short of reaching a century of appearances in the top flight of Italian football.

Masina has previously been linked with a move to Tottenham, although the proposed deal never came to fruition. But the Bologna defender will now have the chance to move to London after his club agreed to a deal with Watford ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.