What James Milner Tells Youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold Before Every Big Match Revealed

Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold says that James Milner has played a key part in his development from relatively unknown talent to a key first team player.

Alexander-Arnold had an impressive breakthrough season at Liverpool benefitting from the absence of the injured Nathaniel Clyne at right-back. He made 33 appearances in all competitions this past season and put in a number of solid performances helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2007.

And to top off a phenomenal season for the youngster, he was called up to Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad this summer.

Alexander-Arnold has revealed (via Sky Sports) that Liverpool’s vice captain James Milner’s advice has been a major advantage in establishing himself at Anfield.

“James has taught me a lot,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“Like me, he also came through really young and he’s always there if I need to go to someone.

“It’s important to have those players around you.

“At Liverpool, he is one of the players who have been really successful in their career. He knows how to win things and how it’s done. He’s been a huge help to me.

‘Any young player who dreams of making it should look at him; in terms of professionalism, mentality and ability, he’s got it all’ the story of how Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool ‘pup’, is going to Russia https://t.co/tFEWvRoXR0 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) June 9, 2018

“He always comes up to me before a big game and tells me just to keep playing the way I play, not change my game too much.

“That’s one of the things that hit home for me, just to play how I play and not change for anyone.”

Although it remains unlikely that Alexander-Arnold starts for England at the World Cup in Russia this summer, his impressive performances for Liverpool ensure that he will play a key role for both club and country in the future.