Why Spain's 'Secret Weapon' Thiago Alcantara Could Be the Key to Their Success This Summer

With the World Cup fast approaching, it's hard to look past the obvious favourites when considering who's going to lift the trophy in Russia. 2014 winners Germany still look as efficient as ever, and Brazil will be desperate to bounce back from the 7-1 hammering they received at the hands of the Germans last time around.





France have a great depth of quality, but the same questions remain as to whether or not they can overcome the dressing room dynamics and go all the way?

Then you have Spain. The Spanish enjoyed an unmatched period of international dominance from 2008-2012, winning back-to-back European Championships and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Their international success was paralleled at club level by FC Barcelona. Much of the success can be credited to the midfield duo Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta who were the embodiment of both the club and country's possession-based football.





With Xavi Hernandez no longer in the picture and Andres Iniesta going into his last international tournament, space opens up for a new star to take the reigns at the centre of Spain's midfield, and that star is Thiago Alcántara.

David Ramos/GettyImages

His talent is unquestionable. He has excellent dribbling ability, his movement and ball control is up there with the best, and his precise passing can unlock any defence on any given day.



