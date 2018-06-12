Arsenal & Liverpool Target Cillessen Desperate for Barca Exit As €40m Release Clause Comes to Light

Barcelona stopper Jasper Cillessen has reportedly told his relatives that he wants to leave Camp Nou this summer, in exchange for a club that will give him consistent game time and make him feel important.

The Dutch international has played second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the last two years, and wants to reestablish himself as a number one.

Having arrived from Ajax in 2016, the 29-year-old has been limited to cup appearances, with his German teammate taking the lions share of minutes between the pair. With 40 Netherlands caps to his name, it's clear that Cillessen has talent that is not being utilised in Catalonia.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Cillessen has had enough of being in ter Stegen's shadow, and wants to leave Barca.

This will come as good news to both Liverpool and Arsenal, who have been linked with Cillessen this summer in their respective hunts for a new keeper.

What's better is that the goalkeeper's release clause with Las Blaugrana, contrary to popular belief, is only set at €40m rather than the €60m recently reported. Cutting down the Dutchman's overall price by a third makes for a much more feasible transfer fee.





Liverpool are in dire need of a new stopper following Loris Karius' humiliating performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Two huge slip ups essentially handed Los Blancos the title in what was the final straw for Jürgen Klopp.

As for Arsenal, they've been linked with a move for Cillessen as a result of Petr Cech's career inevitably winding down. The 36-year-old isn't the keeper he once was, and has shown that in glimpses during his stay with the Gunners. Unai Emery is said to be looking to replace him with a new signing, rather than promoting David Ospina into a starting role.