Besiktas Keen to Include Everton Midfielder Davy Klaassen in Any Deal for Oğuzhan Özyakup

Besiktas are keen on pursuing a deal for out-of-favour Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen, according to reports in Turkey.

The 25-year-old endured a miserable first season on Merseyside, failing to make any kind of impact since joining from Dutch heavyweights Ajax last summer. He was restricted to just 248 minutes of Premier League action, failing to impress both Ronald Koeman or Sam Allardyce despite his hefty £23.6m price tag.

New Everton manager Marco Silva is understood to be keen on reinforcing his midfield with fresh faces, and as reported by Turkish news outlet Fanatik, is eyeing up a move for Besiktas' Turkish international Oğuzhan Özyakup.

It's understood that the Turkish giants are unwilling to sanction Özyakup's sale, unless Klaassen is included in the deal. A loan switch for the Dutch international has been previously spoken of, with a proposed €3m loan fee said to be in the offing.

Despite being linked with a move away, Klaassen has recently suggested that he would like to stay and fight for his place. The decision could be taken out of his hands though, as the Toffees look to use him as a makeweight in any deal for Özyakup.

The former Arsenal academy graduate, who plays in Klaassen's preferred central position, is also a target for Premier League rivals Newcastle though, but it's thought a move to Goodison Park could be his preferred destination.

Were he to join, Özyakup would become the first signing of the Marco Silva era, as the Portuguese manager looks to overhaul a playing squad that was much-maligned for the quality of their performances last season.