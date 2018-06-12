Chelsea & Napoli Set to Iron Out Futures of Maurizio Sarri & 2 Key Players in Tuesday Crunch Talks

Tuesday is set to be the make or break of Maurizio Sarri's proposed move to Chelsea, as they look to come to an agreement with Napoli for the manager, as well as defenders David Luiz and Elseid Hysaj.

Chelsea had long been linked with Sarri before reports suggested that they had turned their attentions to Laurent Blanc as a result of Napoli's stubbornness on releasing Sarri from his contract. But it looks like the Blues are back in for him.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

According to SportItalia (via Football Italia), Chelsea always kept Sarri as their number one choice - despite exploring the possibility of former PSG manager Blanc - and they've been handed another opportunity to come to an agreement with the Serie A outfit.

Despite Sarri's €8m release clause expiring on May 31, Napoli still want some form of compensation for their man, even though they've already replaced Sarri with former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

It's a scenario which the London outfit are willing to discuss, and a meeting is set to be held at some point on Tuesday to talk about a deal for Sarri to be released from his contract in Italy.





Another matter on the table is the proposed transfers of David Luiz and Hysaj. Chelsea are keen on the Albanian right back, and with Luiz very low down in the Blues' pecking order, Ancelotti sees him as a fine addition to his new side.





Hysaj has a release clause of €50m, and a deal is expected to be negotiated which includes Luiz plus cash for the full back - in what will likely amount to an overall value of €50m.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

As for Antonio Conte, it seems that Chelsea will simply have to sack the Italian, and pay out the £9m it will cost the club.