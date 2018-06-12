Fulham and Huddersfield Town Eye Liverpool Youth Star as He Decides to Leave Anfield

After struggling to break into Liverpool's first team since graduating from the Reds' academy, Harry Wilson has finally grown tired of waiting for game time at Anfield and has opted to leave the club in order to accrue more regular game time elsewhere, according to reports.

Throughout the 2017/18 season, Wilson struggled to find his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans, failing to make a solitary appearances for Liverpool's senior outfit before moving on loan to join Hull in January.

The 21-year-old winger shone brightly in the Championship, scoring seven goals and assisting a further four in 13 appearances for the Tigers before eventually returning to Merseyside.

And with the Reds in need of attacking backup for their front line triumvirate of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, many had anticipated Wilson would finally get his big break at Anfield in the coming season.

However, the Reds have since entered back into the market for a new winger, identifying the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Moses Simon as potential targets, resulting in Wilson looking for the exit door on Merseyside, as reported by the Daily Star.

Subsequently, Premier League duo Huddersfield Town and Fulham have identified Wilson as an ideal target to strengthen their attack, with the 21-year-old winger having already excelled at Championship level.

Should either club want to prise Wilson away from Liverpool, it is likely they will have to pay a fee in the region of £7m in order to entice his parent club to sell him.

Should Liveerpool fail to bring in a new winger however, it is entirely likely that Wilson could find himself on the pitch a lot more at Anfield. Otherwise, he may be loaned out once again in order to accrue further first team experience.