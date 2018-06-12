'I Want to Believe': Tottenham Fans React on Twitter to Gareth Bale Return Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans have responded to reports that Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is eager to return to White Hart Lane this summer.

The forward would favour a move to Tottenham over Premier League rivals Manchester United, however most Spurs fans seem less than convinced judging by their comments on Twitter.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Wales international made the move to Madrid from Tottenham back in 2013, for a then world record fee of £85.3m, and despite struggling with injuries, the winger has recorded 88 goals and 57 assists for the European Champions.

Bale's future at Madrid has been in some doubt in recent times, even though the departure of Zinedine Zidane - who had tended to favour Lucas Vasquez - means there could yet be a future for Bale at Madrid.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

However with Madrid's quest for Neymar in full swing, a return to North London would appear to suit both parties.

Whether Tottenham could afford the 28-year-old remains to be seen and the North London club would certainly have to give in to Bale's exuberant wage demands to make any deal possible.

Even so, Tottenham fans are not buying into the rumours and don't believe in the romantic narrative of Bale's return: