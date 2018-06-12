France's Kylian Mbappe Injures Ankle in Pre-World Cup Training

The France star could be an injury doubt before France's World Cup opener vs. Australia after being on the wrong and of an Adil Rami tackle.

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

France forward Kylian Mbappe was forced out of a training session on Tuesday afternoon following a clash with teammate Adil Rami, just four days before Les Bleus are due to commence their World Cup campaign against Australia in the city of Kazan.

Mbappe is thought to have taken a knock to the left ankle. And while it remains unclear exactly how severe any damage might be, for now it puts his participation in France's opener in doubt.

The 19-year-old, one of only seven teenagers at the World Cup this year, will become the world's second most expensive player when his permanent €180m transfer from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain is officially completed on 1st July.

France's No. 10 scored 15 times in Ligue 1 as PSG swept to the title and expectations have been high for a young but talented French squad ahead of the World Cup. Mbappe also scored the equalizer in France's 1-1 send-off draw vs. the United States.

After Australia, France's next group game will take place against Peru on June 21, with the third and final outing against fellow Europeans Denmark on June 26.

