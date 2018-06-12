Liverpool Midfielder Could Be Set to Leave the Club in Search of First Team Football

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic could be set to depart the club as he searches for more first-team football.

The 22-year-old Serbian was one of Jurgen Klopp's first signings at the Merseyside club. Grujic was tipped early on as a future Anfield star, however he has gone on to make just eight Premier League appearances for the Reds.





Grujic spent the second half of last season playing for Championship winners Cardiff City, notching up 13 appearances and scoring a solitary goal.



With game time appearing hard to come by, the best bet for Grujic may be to depart Anfield.





Italian giants Lazio have been rumoured to be interested in the Serb. Lazio will be looking to bolster their ranks as they attempt to break into the Champions League places, which they agonisingly missed out on at the end of last season.

It remains unclear as to whether Grujic will be departing Liverpool on loan or as a full transfer. The Italian club reportedly value Grujic at £5m, but Liverpool may be unwilling to let the talented young midfielder leave Anfield for good.





Liverpool and Lazio have a healthy working relationship, with the Serie A outfit buying both Luis Alberto and Lucas Leiva from the Reds. Lazio also allowed Liverpool to use their training ground prior to the Champions League semi-final against Roma, so they may see Lazio as a good destination for Grujic to develop.

Grujic will hope to feature at the World Cup this summer after being named in Serbia's final 23-man squad. If he has the chance to show what he's capable of, Liverpool might decide to keep him around - or significantly increase their asking price for him.