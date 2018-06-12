Manchester United Targeting €40m-Rated Bundesliga Left Back as Mourinho Looks to Continue Overhaul

Manchester United are targeting Augsburg's 24-year-old full back Philipp Max as Jose Mourinho continues his defensive overhaul at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already acquired a new full back this summer after they signed highly rated Portuguese youngster Diogo Dalot from Porto for a reported fee of €22m. Now, with United's current left back options being limited to either Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo or Luke Shaw, Mourinho is keen to bring in new blood to strengthen the back line.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to German news outlet Bild, the Red Devils have identified Augsburg's Philipp Max as an ideal candidate to assume the position of left back. However, the German will likely prove a rather costly option for United, with the Bundesliga outfit set to demand €40m for a deal to be agreed.





Should United find themselves capable of agreeing a deal for Max, the German will become the Red Devils' third acquisition of the window, having already signed the aforementioned Dalot, and Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Throughout the 2017/18 season, Max made a total of 33 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring twice and notching an impressive 13 assists as Augsburg finished a disappointingly low12th in the German top flight.