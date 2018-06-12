Watch: Tobin Heath's Goal Leads USWNT Past China

Screenshot @ESPNW

In a rematch against China, the US Women's National Team won 2–1 in Cleveland. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 12, 2018

In a rematch against China, the US Women's National Team won 2–1 in Cleveland. 

Megan Rapinoe scored off a header in the 35th minute. The kick was placed in perfect position off a cross from Christen Press, and then Rapinoe kicked it down and back across the line. Rapinoe left the game ahead of the 60-minute mark.

Earlier in the first half, Julie Ertz scored off a rebound from Alex Morgan's shot, but she was ruled offside. 

In the second half, the United States started slow, allowing China improved scoring chances. 

China took advantage of a 2–on–1 situation, with Li Yang scoring in the 72nd minute to tie the game at 1–1 after a U.S. miscommunication. 

Then minutes later, American goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris had a good save to avoid giving China the lead off a free kick. 

The United States powered back a short time later with a goal off Tobin Heath in the 75th minute to take a 2–1 lead.

Heath appeared to roll her ankle later in the game and she headed to the sidelines but she returned. 

In the game last week against China, Morgan scored the lone goal to give the United States a win exactly 365 days before the start of the Women's World Cup in 2019.

The United States is now unbeaten in their last 16 matches, and the team next faces Japan in the Tournament of Nations at the end of July.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)